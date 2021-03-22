Photos capture scene of shooting at King Soopers in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — Authorities in Boulder responded to a shooting at a King Soopers store on Monday. Photos from the scene show police, emergency vehicles, and people being led from inside the store.

Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX31 Monday evening that one officer was killed, two others were wounded.

Law enforcement vehicles and officers surrounded the building and told someone inside to surrender on Monday afternoon. A shirtless, bloodied man was seen being led from the store by police.

A man who had just left the store, Dean Schiller, said he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear. What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.