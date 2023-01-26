DENVER (KDVR) — The iconic Casa Bonita restaurant will reopen in May. Over the last several months, renovations have been underway to the building, including a brighter pink color.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Here is a look at photos of the renovations taken on Jan. 26 from SkyFOX:

In Sept. 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park”, entered into a purchase agreement to buy Casa Bonita.

The previous owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021.