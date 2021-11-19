Photos show partial Lunar Eclipse over Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A partial lunar eclipse was visible in parts of Colorado on Friday morning.

A lunar eclipse is when Earth moves between the sun and a full moon. In order for this to happen, all three have to fall perfectly in line with each other. In a partial eclipse, the three are not perfectly aligned, but they are close to it meaning that only part of the moon will be in the shadow.

Because the Earth is between the sun and moon in a lunar eclipse, the moon appears a deep red color because Earth is casting a shadow on it. Friday’s partial lunar eclipse will have a small sliver of the moon that is not in the full shadow.

Here are some of the photos taken in Colorado on Friday of the partial lunar eclipse:

Beaver moon lunar eclipse 2021 credit: Christina Ardolino

Beaver moon lunar eclipse 2021 credit: Christina Ardolino

Beaver moon lunar eclipse 2021 credit: Christina Ardolino

Beaver moon lunar eclipse 2021 credit: Christina Ardolino

