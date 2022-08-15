LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were injured when an RV crashed into a Winchell’s Donut House on Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at 6801 W. Colfax Ave.

Here is a look at some of the photos from inside of Winchell’s following the crash:

Photos show damage inside Winchell’s (West Metro Fire)

Photos show damage inside Winchell’s (West Metro Fire)

Photos show damage inside Winchell’s (West Metro Fire)

Photos show damage inside Winchell’s (West Metro Fire)

Winchell’s Donut House damaged in crash (KDVR)

RV crashes into Winchell’s (SkyFOX)

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash. West Metro Fire originally said that both of the victims were inside the RV. They later provided an update that one of the victims was sitting at a table inside Winchell’s that was directly hit by the RV.

The driver of the RV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man that was hit by the RV inside Winchell’s was thrown across the room. WMF said he was conscious and talked to firefighters after the crash. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters also said they rescued a dog. The dog was not injured and is with Lakewood Animal Control.

Winchell’s received major structural damage and a technical rescue team with West Metro Fire worked to shore up the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.