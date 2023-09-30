DENVER, (KDVR) — Crews continued battling a wildland fire in Moffat County Saturday, where the Iron Fire burned more than 7,300 acres.

The fire was burning about 25 miles northwest of Craig and moving north, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Shara Cole owns property in the area and shared photos of the fire narrowly missing homes Friday evening.

“It was rough,” Cole said. “I’m grateful that it wasn’t a community of hundreds of people by any means, but even just three families, it’s heartbreaking to watch them go through that stress.”

Cole said firefighters and homeowners were working together to mow grass and create fire breaks to save the homes.

Firefighters said as of Saturday afternoon no structures had been lost, but some fencing and a horse corral had burned.

A handful of homes were considered threatened, but resources were in place to protect them.

“There are six structures that are threatened in the area, but they do have structure protection in place with fire engines,” Bureau of Land Management Public Information Officer Patrick Kieran said.

Kieran said the fire was 0% contained and could spread more with a red flag warning in place Saturday.

“What’s burning out there is grass and sagebrush, which is very receptive to fire right now, in particular with winds,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.