Hanging Lake closed indefinitely due to trail damage, lake itself was spared

Hanging Lake was mostly spared by the Grizzly Creek Fire. (Credit: US Fire Service)

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) – It’s news that will make many outdoor enthusiasts happy – Hanging Lake appears to have been mostly spared by the Grizzly Creek Fire.

The United States Forest Service flew over the scenic destination Wednesday night and photos show that the lake still has its iconic emerald green color.

While the lake and areas around the stream that feeds it are not majorly damaged, burned trees are visible not too far from the creek.

“We know the fire burned through some of the lower trail, but we haven’t yet assessed how much it was impacted,” the forest service said.

The downside, however, is that Hanging Lake is now closed indefinitely.

According to a forest service official, the fact that the fire is still burning without much containment and there is believed the be damage to the lower portion of the trail means it could be a while before they are able to access the safety.