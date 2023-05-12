DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Arvada says that flooding has been reported along the Ralston Creek Trail.

The flooding is happening on the trail, east of Lamar Street.

“During rainstorms like these, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and always use caution,” the City of Arvada said.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the rain will continue throughout the morning on Friday before clearing before noon.

Here’s a look at photos from the City of Arvada:

Flooding along Ralston Creek Trail (City of Arvada)

Flooding along Ralston Creek Trail (City of Arvada)

Remember that if you come across a flooded roadway, “turn around, don`t drown.” It is never safe to cross a flooded road. Instead, it is always a better option to just turn around and take another route.

Stay alert with Pinpoint Weather

Bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather team.

Download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast throughout the day as rainy conditions persist.