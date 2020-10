GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County forced evacuations in and around Grand Lake as it grew by more than 50% Wednesday evening.

Photos from the area show the scale of the wildfire and smoke filling the sky, as it continues to expand.

If you have photos or video of the fire, you can upload them by clicking the “Submit Photo or Video” button below the gallery.

This photo of the East Troublesome Fire was taken at 9:30pm, October 21 as you turn down the road heading towards Drowsy Water Ranch which was evacuated earlier the same day. (Photo: Chase Knight)

East Troublesome Fire from Granby Ranch on Wednesday. (Photo: Kris Ramer)

East Troublesome Fire from Granby Ranch on Wednesday. (Photo: Kris Ramer)

East Troublesome Fire from Granby Ranch on Wednesday. (Photo: Kris Ramer)

Evacuating from East Troublesome Fire, near County Route 4 on Wednesday night. (Photo: Ryan Lotkeff)

Evacuating from East Troublesome Fire, near Ouray Ranch on Wednesday night. (Photo: Ryan Lotkeff)

East Troublesome Fire from Granby Ranch on Wednesday. (Photo: Kris Ramer)

East Troublesome Fire from Granby Ranch on Wednesday. (Photo: Kris Ramer)

East Troublesome Fire from Ute Pass, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo: Brandon Woody)

East Troublesome Fire from Ute Pass, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo: Brandon Woody)

East Troublesome Fire from Ute Pass, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo: Brandon Woody)

East Troublesome Fire from Ute Pass, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo: Brandon Woody)