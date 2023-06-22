CHERRY CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — A local business owner is speaking out after a rash of Cherry Creek break-ins over the weekend.

At Susie Organic Skin Care on Steele Street, Susie Ardabili has worked hard for 15 years to create a feeling of zen for her customers.

“It is a home to my clients, and that’s what I wanted to always create,” Ardabili said.

After last Saturday, Ardabili isn’t quite feeling at home in her spa.

Surveillance photos provided by the Denver Police Department show a rubber-gloved and masked person in a Yankees baseball cap breaking in. Ardabili said it happened last Saturday night between 10:30-11 p.m.

Surveillance photos show a burglar inside a Cherry Creek spa. (Courtesy of Denver Police Department)

“I feel very violated because they broke into my spa,” Ardabili said. “This is a lot of damage, you know, that I have to take care of it myself and for no reason.

While they didn’t take any supplies and there was no money around to steal, Ardabili said they took something worth more than money and left a big mess behind in the process.

“All of the file of the clients, they went through the files, and I am already going through the files to make sure there was no credit card number or anything and letting customers know just in case,” Ardabili said. “They took away our sense of comfort because we have six females, you know, single mothers. We’re all working hard.”

Burglar hits other Cherry Creek businesses

Ardabili said her business wasn’t the only one hit in Cherry Creek that night.

“I believe it was three businesses, and one of them was across the street, which is the urgent care. They took $250 from urgent care,” she said.

The FOX31 Data Desk dug into the latest crime statistics in Cherry Creek, revealing a record number of business burglaries in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of the last five years. There have been 22 so far, including a record of seven for a single month in March and five so far in June.

“As a woman, I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel protected, and I chose Cherry Creek because of the safety 15 years ago,” Ardabili said.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.