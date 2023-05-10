DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is in the midst of severe weather events Wednesday, with hail being a main player across the state.
The Pinpoint Weather team forecasted storms to brew along the Front Range, moving eastward through the evening. Multiple tornado warnings have been issued throughout the Front Range in several counties.
FOX31 viewers sent in their pictures of the severe weather, including quite a bit of hail.
The Pinpoint Weather team said Colorado will get a small reprieve from rain Thursday morning, however, the moisture will pick back up Thursday afternoon and continue through Mother’s Day.