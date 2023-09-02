Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near milepost 264 in Golden Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck on fire. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

DENVER (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near milepost 264 in Golden Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck on fire.

Colorado State Patrol out of Golden first reported the fire at 3:25 p.m.

According to CSP, the truck was hauling ice cream.

Both the truck and the trailer were burned in the flames.

Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near milepost 264 in Golden Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck on fire. (West Metro Fire Rescue) Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near milepost 264 in Golden Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck on fire. (West Metro Fire Rescue) Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near milepost 264 in Golden Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck on fire. (West Metro Fire Rescue) Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed near milepost 264 in Golden Saturday afternoon due to a semi-truck on fire. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

There were no injuries in the fire, CSP said.

“No injuries. Hauling… wait for it …. Ice Cream..” CSP Golden tweeted. “Oh the humanity…”

West Metro Fire Rescue said several engines and medics responded, including a new tactical tender, Tender 6, which helped significantly as it carries 2000 gallons of water.