LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — After Santa finished his Christmas duty of delivering presents, he made a stop to enjoy Colorado’s high country.

According to Loveland Ski Area officials, Santa has been a pass holder since 1937, when the ski area opened. Since Loveland is not requiring reservations, Santa was in luck!

Although it was not a powder day, Santa got some decent turns in on the mountain. All photos are courtesy of Dustin Schaefer.