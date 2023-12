DENVER (KDVR) — Santa was spotted hitting the slopes in Colorado on Christmas after a big night of delivering toys worldwide.

According to a release from Loveland Ski Area, Santa has been a season pass holder there since it opened in 1937.

Santa was spotted skiing at Loveland Ski Area on Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, he was spotted at Purgatory Resort skiing and handing out gifts.

Santa was spotted skiing and handing out gifts at Purgatory Resort on Christmas Eve. (Scott DW Smith) Santa and Ms. Claus were spotted at Purgatory Resort on Christmas Eve. (Scott DW Smith) (Photo courtesy: Ryan Nott via Purgatory Resort)

According to NORAD Santa Tracker, he delivered some 7,883,693,263 gifts for Christmas this year.