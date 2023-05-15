DENVER (KDVR) — A road at Cherry Creek Reservoir buckled and collapsed after several days of rain hit the Front Range.

Photos of the damage show a road that was totally washed away where it was submerged in runoff flood water.

The road buckled just days after a storm broke rainfall records across the Centennial State.

Both the east and west boat ramps were closed because of road damage, so boats could not get on the water. As of Monday morning, small hand-launch vessels could still get on the water.

FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Carly Cassady said the Pinpoint Weather team will continue watching road and rain conditions, and updates will be on the weather page.