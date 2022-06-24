DENVER (KDVR) — The Supreme Court has issued a ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade in its opinion on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which aligns with a draft ruling that was leaked by Politico in May.

As soon as the decision was announced, several people went to the Colorado State Capitol to protest.

Here’s a look at photos from the protests:

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Protests at Colorado State Capitol following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade announcement (KDVR)

Here in Colorado, the right to abortion is protected under current laws but that could change with future lawmakers.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in April. That was a move by state Democrats to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and access to reproductive health care in the state.

We will continue to update this story with photos throughout the day.