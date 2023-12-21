DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, Prost Brewing Company opened its biergarten with German-grown hops and malts, along with its Great American Beer Festival award-winning Prost Pils.

You can get more than just beer. Prost’s biergartens offer Germain specials like schnitzel, bratwurst and pretzel bites.

There are already locations in Denver, Highlands Ranch and Fort Collins. Now, there’s a fourth location in Northglenn.

Prost Brewing Co.’s new biergarten and headquarters in Northglenn (Photo credits: Prost Brewing Co.)

Prost Brewing Co.’s new biergarten and headquarters in Northglenn (Photo credits: Prost Brewing Co.)

Prost Brewing Co.’s new biergarten and headquarters in Northglenn (Photo credits: Prost Brewing Co.)

Prost Brewing Co.’s new biergarten and headquarters in Northglenn (Photo credits: Prost Brewing Co.)

Prost Brewing Co.’s new biergarten and headquarters in Northglenn (Photo credits: Prost Brewing Co.)

The biergarten is part of Prost’s almost 60,000-square-foot headquarters, where operations will start in February 2024.

The grand opening is on Jan. 4, 2024, but there are some times you can stop by before then.

From Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, the biergarten is open for lunch and dinner from Monday to Thursday from 2-10 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you’re looking for Germain-inspired beer and cuisine with a taste of Colorado, the new location is at 351 West 104th Ave. in Northglenn.