DENVER (KDVR) – The massive snowstorm along the Colorado Front Range ramped up quickly to blizzard conditions, with the National Weather Service issuing a blizzard warning around noon Sunday.

Coloradans experienced scary situations, with winds and heavy snow causing damage to trees and property, and cars getting stuck on treacherous roads:

Lots of broken trees in our yard – Jason from Loveland

We are in the Loveland Park. And someone’s carport just fell down and there is tree branches down everywhere. Be safe all. – Christina Ann Beach

Photo credit: Broomfield Police Department

Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol – Golden

Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol – Golden

Tree limbs fell on surrounding homes and cars in Fort Collins. Credit: KDVR

Tree fell onto car and trailer in parking lot – Mary in Fort Collins