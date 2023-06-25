DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands gathered downtown for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade that marched down 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue on Sunday morning.

It began at Cheesman Park and went all the way to Civic Center Park where the Denver PrideFest continued on.

The parade featured performers, entertainers, drag queens, local and national businesses and representation from each of Colorado’s professional sports teams and more all showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

It was led by survivors of the Club Q shooting that happened last fall.

Denver is home to one of the nation’s largest Pride celebrations, ranking in the top 10 in the country.

The Center on Colfax estimated that some 535,000 people would participate in the PrideFest in Denver.

“The theme for our event this year is ‘Be Proud Out Loud,’” Rex Fuller, the CEO of the Center on Colfax, said. The Center produces the event and PrideFest is its largest fundraiser of the year.

The two-day festival continued Sunday with events and performances all day at Civic Center Park.