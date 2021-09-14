Photos: President Biden visits Colorado to promote Build Back Better plan

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden was only on the ground in Colorado for about four hours Tuesday, but during that time he made an impression on some.

Air Force One landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 1 p.m. He arrived at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Flatirons Campus in Arvada an hour later to tour the facility and learn about the push toward renewable energy here in the Denver area.

After the tour Biden spoke about his $3.5T Build Back Better plan, which is currently working its way through Congress.

Wheels were up on Air Force One at 4:30 p.m..

