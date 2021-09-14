Photos: President Biden visits Colorado to promote Build Back Better plan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • US President Joe Biden (2nd R) arrives at Denver International Airport September 14, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (L) and Colorado Governor Jared Polis (C) greet US President Joe Biden as he arrives at Denver International Airport September 14, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (C) and Colorado Governor Jared Polis (R) greet US President Joe Biden as he arrives at Denver International Airport September 14, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, before delivering a speech on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, before delivering a speech on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden looks at a wind turbine blade as he tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, before delivering a speech on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, before delivering a speech on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden speaks at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden (C) tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021, before delivering a speech on the infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better agenda. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden (C) and Energey Secretary Jennifer Granholm (R) tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado, on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Colorado Governor Jared Polis listens to US President Joe Biden while waiting to speak at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory September 14, 2021, in Arvada, Colorado. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Denver International Airport September 14, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. - Biden on Tuesday visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colorado. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden was only on the ground in Colorado for about four hours Tuesday, but during that time he made an impression on some.

Air Force One landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 1 p.m. He arrived at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Flatirons Campus in Arvada an hour later to tour the facility and learn about the push toward renewable energy here in the Denver area.

After the tour Biden spoke about his $3.5T Build Back Better plan, which is currently working its way through Congress.

Wheels were up on Air Force One at 4:30 p.m..

You can see the photos from his trip above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories