FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

Poudre Fire Authority personnel were called to a residence located at 347 Airpark Drive in Fort Collins a few hours before noon on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they were able to put the fire out entirely. They have since ventilated the residence.

Additionally, the two residents were already outside of the residence after being woken by the smoke alarms. No other injuries were reported during this incident.

Now, an investigation has been launched into what sparked this blaze. FOX31 will bring you updates once officials have released them.