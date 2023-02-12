BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department says a man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after a crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened near 4th Street and Kalmia Avenue in north Boulder. When they arrived at the home, they found a Porsche SUV upside down inside the home with the driver still inside of it.

BPD said Boulder Fire and Mountain View Fire Rescue came to help with the technical rescue and to shore up the house.

Here is a look at a slideshow of photos from the crash:

The house received significant damage. BPD said no major injuries were reported following the crash.

After the driver, a 42-year-old man, was medically cleared, he was taken to the Boulder County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Careless driving

Texting while driving

His identification has not been released.

“Given the big game tonight, we think this a good time to remind everyone to please celebrate responsibly and never drink and drive if you’re impaired. It’s not worth the risk of hurting yourself or those around you,” BPD said.