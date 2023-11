DENVER (KDVR) — After a plane crashed into a field near Erie on Thursday, the pilot came out uninjured, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Just before 9:30 a.m., MVFR said the call came in reporting a plane down just north of Erie.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a single-engine Cessna plane in a ditch near Weld County Road 3.

A plane crashed into a field near Erie Thursday, and the pilot was uninjured, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. (Mountain View Fire Rescue)

A plane crashed into a field near Erie Thursday, and the pilot was uninjured, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. (Mountain View Fire Rescue)

MVFR said the pilot was able to get out of the aircraft and did not sustain any injuries.