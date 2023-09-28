DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement released photos of a man and woman wanted for questioning in a deadly carjacking last week in Arapahoe County.

Ahmed Zainuldeen, 23, was shot and killed in a carjacking outside an apartment complex at East Harvard Avenue and Quebec Street. It happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Now, investigators say they want to question two people linked to another stolen vehicle found in the area that night.

Persons of interest in carjacking

The man and woman were seen on video using or trying to use a stolen debit card, which was later found in a stolen vehicle recovered near the crime scene, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators released the following photos and descriptions.

A person of interest wanted for questioning in a deadly carjacking in Arapahoe County on Sept. 19, 2023 (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Hispanic male in his early 20s

Black short hair, mustache/goatee

Sunglasses, gray Pokémon “Kanto Region” hoodie with Poké Balls on left sleeve, design on back above hem, deconstructed blue jeans, white/black Nike shoes

Multiple tattoos: “Olivia” in cursive on left hand; unknown tattoo on right hand; Roman numbers IVXVMMII (4 15 2002, likely a birthdate); tattoo on back of neck, likely a rose

A person of interest wanted for questioning in a deadly carjacking in Arapahoe County on Sept. 19, 2023 (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Hispanic female in her mid-20s

Black hair in bun

Black Raiders T-shirt, blue jean shorts, white Nike shoes

Several tattoos: initials “J” and “S” above a heart on right wrist; flowers and stars on left forearm; flowers on left thigh; unknown tattoo (possibly a phoenix or dragon) on right thigh

A vehicle of interest in a deadly carjacking in Arapahoe County on Sept. 19, 2023 (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue 2015-18 Ford F-150 SuperCrew or Crew Cab with running boards and a toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8744.

Iraqi refugee sought safe haven in the US

Zainuldeen had come to Denver 10 months ago with his family and was from Iraq, looking for a better life and to live in a safe place. The family waited for years and went through the legal process before finding their home in Denver.

Zainuldeen’s brother told FOX31 he heard someone messing with his car and went outside.

“He saw these guys stealing his car. He starts running to stop them. When he gets closer to the driver’s door, they shot and killed him,” Mahmood Zainuldeen said.