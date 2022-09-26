DENVER (KDVR) — After a slight delay in fall foliage in Colorado, shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up in trees across the state.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said heavy fall moisture caused the delay in peak color. Peak color is expected to develop over the next week or so.
We scanned web cameras from ski resorts and the Colorado Department of Transportation and noticed fall colors on leaves in several places. Here is a look at some of the photos:
Here is a list of some of the areas we noticed the leaves changing:
- Breckenridge
- Keystone
- Crested Butte
- Granby
- Dillon
- Frisco
- Silverthorne
- Vail
- Estes Park
- Black Hawk
- Telluride
- Estes Park
If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:
- 10 great places to see fall colors in Colorado
- Ultimate list of Colorado fall events for 2022
- Colorado town named 1 of best places for fall colors in US
- Why do leaves change color?
- Fall in Colorado: Where to see colorful leaves in 2022
Be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them:
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.