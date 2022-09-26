DENVER (KDVR) — After a slight delay in fall foliage in Colorado, shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up in trees across the state.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said heavy fall moisture caused the delay in peak color. Peak color is expected to develop over the next week or so.

We scanned web cameras from ski resorts and the Colorado Department of Transportation and noticed fall colors on leaves in several places. Here is a look at some of the photos:

Keystone (Keystone Webcam)

Keystone (Keystone Webcam)

Grand Lake (CDOT)

Near Frisco (CDOT)

Berthoud Falls (CDOT)

Vail (CDOT)

Vail (CDOT)

Crested Butte (Crested Butte Ski Area)

Telluride (Telluride ski area)

I70 near Frisco (CDOT)

I70 near Frisco (CDOT)

Here is a list of some of the areas we noticed the leaves changing:

Breckenridge

Keystone

Crested Butte

Granby

Dillon

Frisco

Silverthorne

Vail

Estes Park

Black Hawk

Telluride

If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:

