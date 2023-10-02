DENVER (KDVR) — Parker the Snow Dog, the honorary mayor of Georgetown, threw a party on Saturday that raised $20K for the Easterseals Colorado camp.

With Parker’s help, 10 kids with disabilities can attend the Easterseals’ summer camp in 2024.

Parker Palooza occurs every year for Parker’s birthday. On Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, Parker turned 7 years old.

Parker the Snow Dog at Parker Palooza. (Courtesy of Official Snow Dog).

Parker the Snow Dog enjoying his birthday. (Courtesy of Official Snow Dog).

Parker the Snow Dog on his 7th birthday. (Courtesy of Official Snow Dog).

At the party, there was live music, a silent auction, food and drinks, and a kid zone. Six-time Olympic gold medalist, Amy Van Dyken emceed the event.

The proceeds went towards the Easterseals camp, which provides usual camp activities like swimming, arts and crafts, zip-lining and horseback riding, all without the usual limitations. It is fully accessible and more than 1,200 children and adults living with disabilities attend the camp throughout the year.