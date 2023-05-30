Running with a donkey can be a challenge because if the donkey is uncomfortable, it might literally stop to assess the situation. (Brian Wanke)

DENVER (KDVR) — Pack burro racing is the official summer heritage sport of Colorado, and it’s happening all summer long.

People run alongside their donkeys in races that exceed marathon distances through challenging trails in the mountains.

The donkey wears a saddle, although it is against the rules for anyone to ride on it. However, according to the Western Pack Burro Association, the runner can carry the donkey.

Runners create a bond with their donkey to ensure trust and better performance. (Brian Wanke)

The “Last Ass Up the Pass” award goes to the last person and donkey over the finish line to acknowledge the challenge of the sport. (Brian Wanke)

Running with the burro while it’s packing is a tribute to the sport’s historical origins in the Wild West when donkeys were used to pack mining materials alongside the miner.

“This is the 75th year of haulin’ ass,” Roger Pedretti, media relations officer for the WPBA said.

In their reputation for stubbornness, the donkeys don’t always want to run. Former WPBA president Eric Lynn said if the donkey is the slightest bit uncomfortable, it might literally stop dead in its tracks to assess the situation.

Better yet, there’s an award for that. It’s called “The Last Ass Over the Pass” and it usually goes to the last person to cross the finish line.

Anyone is welcome to watch the races, which are tracked on the Western Pack Burro Association website.

Conveniently, a lot of those races are in conjunction with the local town festivities, so there will be plenty of entertainment around for those who wish to see the donkey derby.