DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snowfall covered roads in the mountains Wednesday morning from west of Idaho Springs to Parachute and areas both north and south, like Steamboat Springs and Silverton.

Here is a look at some photos from across the state where snow was spotted:

  • Snowy morning in Steamboat
    Snowy morning in Steamboat (Shannon Lukens)
  • Loveland Pass snow 10 26
    Loveland Pass snow 10 26 (CDOT)
  • October snow near Aspen
    October snow near Aspen (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Snow on Vail Pass
    Snow on Vail Pass (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Snow in Crested Butte
    Snow in Crested Butte (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Snow on I-70 near Vail Pass
    Snow on I-70 near Vail Pass (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Snow impacts travel on I-70 near Frisco
    Snow impacts travel on I-70 near Frisco (CDOT)
  • Snow vail pass 10 26
    Snow vail pass 10 26 (CDOT)
  • Breckenridge Main Street Snow 10.26
    Breckenridge Main Street Snow 10.26 (The Partners At Breckenridge Associates Breckenridge Main Street Web Cam)
  • Berthoud Pass snow
    Berthoud Pass snow (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Winter Park snow
    Winter Park snow (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Fraser Flats snow
    Fraser Flats snow (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Snow in Ouray
    Snow in Ouray (CDOT, 10/26)
  • Snow on Cameron Pass
    Snow on Cameron Pass (CDOT, 10/26)

What is the forecast?

The Pinpoint Weather team says the central and northern mountains can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday. Highs in the mountains will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Snow intensifies in the mountains overnight Wednesday into Thursday with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Snow will continue in the mountains on Thursday with another 1 to 3 inches expected.

Winter weather advisory

 The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.

The NWS said the advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

If you live in an area under the advisory, expect slippery road conditions that could cause hazardous travel for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute.