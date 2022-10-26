DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snowfall covered roads in the mountains Wednesday morning from west of Idaho Springs to Parachute and areas both north and south, like Steamboat Springs and Silverton.

Here is a look at some photos from across the state where snow was spotted:

Snowy morning in Steamboat (Shannon Lukens)

Loveland Pass snow 10 26 (CDOT)

October snow near Aspen (CDOT, 10/26)

Snow on Vail Pass (CDOT, 10/26)

Snow in Crested Butte (CDOT, 10/26)

Snow on I-70 near Vail Pass (CDOT, 10/26)

Snow impacts travel on I-70 near Frisco (CDOT)

Snow vail pass 10 26 (CDOT)

Breckenridge Main Street Snow 10.26 (The Partners At Breckenridge Associates Breckenridge Main Street Web Cam)

Snow on Willow Creek Pass (CDOT)

Berthoud Pass snow (CDOT, 10/26)

Winter Park snow (CDOT, 10/26)

Fraser Flats snow (CDOT, 10/26)

Snow in Ouray (CDOT, 10/26)

Snow on Cameron Pass (CDOT, 10/26)

What is the forecast?

The Pinpoint Weather team says the central and northern mountains can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday. Highs in the mountains will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Snow intensifies in the mountains overnight Wednesday into Thursday with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Snow will continue in the mountains on Thursday with another 1 to 3 inches expected.

Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.

The NWS said the advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

If you live in an area under the advisory, expect slippery road conditions that could cause hazardous travel for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute.