DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of thousands of people were in downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ first championship win with a parade and rally.
The city estimates about 750,000 people took to the streets for the hours-long parade and party, which started at Union Station and ended with a rally at Civic Center Park.
The Associated Press captured photos of the crowds and players during the post-parade rally. Check them out in the slideshow below.
If you missed the parade, you can watch the replay here.