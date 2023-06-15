DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of thousands of people were in downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ first championship win with a parade and rally.

The city estimates about 750,000 people took to the streets for the hours-long parade and party, which started at Union Station and ended with a rally at Civic Center Park.

The Associated Press captured photos of the crowds and players during the post-parade rally. Check them out in the slideshow below.

Fans crowd into Civic Center Park during a rally and parade to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, left, and head coach Michael Malone celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, forward Bruce Brown and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hugs a coach during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown hugs the championship trophy during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, jokes with team mascot Rocky during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, jokes with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center right, during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, center left in front, poses with teammates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Confetti falls on the crowd during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Confetti falls on the Denver Nuggets during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, center, celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith, center DeAndre Jordan, forward Jeff Green and guard Christian Braun celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, center, howls as forward Peyton Watson, left, and guard Jamal Murray look on during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth speaks during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) kisses the championship trophy as Jamal Murray, left, and Ish Smith celebrate during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, is congratulated by head coach Michael Malone during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, and forward Peyton Watson, right, celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, left, hugs head coach Michael Malone during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith, center left, celebrates during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke celebrates during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, second from left, uses his mobile telephone to take a photograph of the trophy as, from left, head coach Michael Malone, forward Bruce Brown, forward Aaron Gordon and guard Christian Braun look on during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, center, celebrates with teammates during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates with teammates and the championship trophy during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope talks during a rally to mark the teams first NBA basketball championship, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, left, touches the trophy as forward Bruce Brown looks on during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic celebrates during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and forward Bruce Brown celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, Ish Smith and DeAndre Jordan, right put hands on Jeff Green during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets forwards Aaron Gordon, left, and Bruce Brown celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith , left, and Jeff Green celebrate during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith, left, and center DeAndre Jordan celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Members of the Denver Nuggets crowd the stage during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fans crowd Civic Center Park during a rally and parade to mark the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14), Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7), Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32), Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone ()during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Mayor Michae Hancock, left, chats with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Mayor Michae Hancock, left, and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Mayor Michae Hancock, left, and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets general manager Cavin Booth during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) greets Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets gneral manager Calvin Booth during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14), Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6),Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14), Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6), Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14), Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6), Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () howls during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () howls during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14), Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith (14), Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22), Denver Nuggets forward Jack White (10), Denver Nuggets center Thomas Bryant (13) and Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar (31) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15), Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15), Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8), Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (), Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) and Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) and Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8), Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone () and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets owner E. Stanley Kroenke during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (), Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets owner E. Stanley Kroenke during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets owner E. Stanley Kroenke during a rally and parade to mark the team’s first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

If you missed the parade, you can watch the replay here.