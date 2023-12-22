DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, the day before the Denver Nuggets play the Brooklyn Nets, Nikola Jokic decided to get his head in the game by watching his favorite animal.

“The Joker” wasted no time visiting a horse racetrack while on an away game in New York.

If you know anything about the Denver Nuggets or Jokic, besides Jokic leading the team to their first National Baseball Association title, it’s that the Joker loves horses.

On game day eve, Jokic stopped by Yonkers Raceway to follow, debatably, his biggest passion. The raceway shared photos of Jokic and the crew on Facebook.

Nikola Jokic at Yonkers Raceway (Photo credits: Mike Lizzi/Yonkers Raceway)

This infatuation follows him back to Serbia, where his family-owned horses live.

But it’s become increasingly clear to the Mile High City just how much he loves the animal after Jokic was back in his hometown of Sombor to watch horse racing less than a week after winning the NBA championship.

After winning the NBA title, Jokic was concerned about whether he could return home in time for Sunday’s races after the team’s victory parade in Denver on Thursday.

He even joked that he would ask Nuggets president Josh Kroenke to lend him the team plane to make sure he arrived on time.

Luckily, Jokic made it to the parade and the horse race.

He squeezed in another visit to a horse track just before his game on Friday.