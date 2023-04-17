ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three Arapahoe County school districts will be getting two new additions to their staff this spring.

According to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, therapy dogs help reduce stress and aid those experiencing anxiety and depression. The therapy dogs will also visit students with special needs.

Otis, an eight-week-old black Lab, and Bear, an eight-week-old chocolate Lab will be taking roles as therapy dogs, partnered with two school resource officers.

Otis will be partnered with SRO Deputy Drew Matthews, spending time between two K-12 schools in Byers and Deer Trail school districts. Deputy Mathews himself is a graduate of Byers Senior High School.

Otis will be servicing Byers and Deer Trail school districts. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/17/2023.

Bear will be servicing Cherry Creek schools and Centennial schools. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/17/2023.

Otis, top, Bear, bottom. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/11/2023.

Otis, left, Bear, right, Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 4/11/2023.

Bear will be partnered with SRO Deputy Candace Gray, the first female K9 handler in ACSO history. Next school year, Deputy Gray and Bear will spend their time among all Cherry Creek schools in unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial.

“We are so proud of the partnerships we have with all these school districts. These dogs are helping kids in ways we couldn’t have imagined. They’re making a huge impact in their mental health and touching lives in very positive and meaningful ways,” said Sheriff Tyler Brown in the ACSO press release.

Arapahoe County now has five school therapy dogs including Rex, Zeke, Riley, and now Otis and Bear. Each Lab is from the same breeder. Otis and Bear are being sworn in April 20.