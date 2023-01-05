DENVER (KDVR) — The annual National Western Stock Show parade galloped through downtown Denver in front of crowds of people on Thursday.

One of the new features at this year’s show is a horse sale, where high-quality horses will be showcased by top ranchers and trainers in the industry.

The stock show will host 29 rodeo performances, including RAM Team Colorado vs. the Cinch World Team rodeos, PBR Bull Riding, Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza and the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo. The Yards and Stockyards Event Center will feature 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yak, longhorns and others.

The show runs from Jan. 7 through Jan. 22 at the National Western Stock Show complex.