DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain resorts in Colorado are taking advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season.

Mother Nature brought snow to the mountains this week. On top of the manmade snow, so many ski resorts already have a nice foundation of fresh powder.

Snowmakers are working around the clock to create snow, which involves compressed air and compressed water.

Making snow requires specific weather conditions, specifically a wet bulb temperature, which measures the dry air temperature with humidity, of 27 degrees or less, according to Keystone Ski Resort.

Here’s how the snow is looking at some Colorado ski resorts this week.

Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort started making snow on Oct. 12. The resort said in a press release that it’s trying to open as early as possible, aiming for sometime in October.

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

Keystone Resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Katie Young, Keystone Resort)

The snow guns at Keystone each have their own weather stations that measure conditions in real-time to help save energy and take advantage of cold weather windows, according to a press release.

Vail Mountain

Vail Mountain boasts an efficient snowmaking process, with a compressed air capacity that can fill the Goodyear blimp in just 12 minutes.

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

Vail Mountain ski resort in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Max Ritter, Vail Mountain)

As of Friday morning, Vail Mountain had 13-15 inches of snow. According to a press release, Vail Mountain plans to open on Nov. 10.

Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area has been making snow since Oct. 3 this year. Snowmakers, with help from Parker the Snow Dog and four inches of snow from Mother Nature, have already blanketed the area with powder.

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season with help from Parker the snow dog. (Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado took advantage of the cold weather this week and started making snow for the upcoming ski season. (Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado started started making snow for the upcoming ski season in early October. (Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado started started making snow for the upcoming ski season in early October. (Dustin Schaefer, Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area is aiming to open by late October or early November, according to a press release.

More snow coming

The entire state will be cool and some places even freezing overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning, warranting a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

There is a freeze watch in effect on the east half of the state and winter weather advisories in the high country.