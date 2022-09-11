ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A memorial was started Sunday morning in front of the Arvada Police Department to honor fallen officer Dillon Vakoff.
Vakoff, 27, was killed after responding to a large family disturbance near 51st Avenue and Marshall Street.
Here is a look at some of the photos from the growing memorial:
A criminal investigation is underway. Vakoff started with APD in 2019 and was training to be a SWAT officer.
You can help serve those Officer Vakoff has left behind by donating to his official donation page.