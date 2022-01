David Marks, center, uses a borrowed pair of binoculars to see how his home in Superior, Colo., fared as smoke rises in the distance on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Marshall Fire wrought devastation throughout Boulder County on Thursday, but fewer than 24 hours after the fire sparked, the area was covered in a thick blanket of snow.

Officials said Saturday that 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged in the Marshall Fire..

The Associated Press captured areas impacted by the fire on Saturday after a heavy New Year’s Eve snowfall.