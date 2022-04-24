DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Water is working to repair a water main break that happened on Sunday morning in the Berkeley neighborhood.

The water main break was reported around 10:30 a.m. near 45th Avenue and Perry Street.

Crews said they will have to pump all the water out from the area and then work on fixing the conduit and repaving the road.

Denver Water said residents from the neighborhood dropped off food and water for crews.

“Awesome neighbors caring for Denver Water crews! Thank you for your patience and kindness!” Denver Water shared.

Repairs are expected to take several days.