LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area is shutting off its snow guns and closing down its trails as they say goodbye to the 2021/22 season.

Sunday, May 8 was Closing Day at Loveland.

After the ski area opened the season on Oct. 30, 2021, Loveland is closing down for summer following 190 days of operation.

Winter recreationists who ventured up Interstate 70 to celebrate the last day spent the time racing springtime laps and eating and drinking at the ski area’s outdoor BBQ.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the last day of the season at Loveland Ski Resort. Photo courtesy of Dustin Schafer, Loveland Ski Area marketing manager.

Ski and snowboarding fanatics won’t have to wait long for some fresh powder, Loveland plans to start making snow for the 2022/23 season in 146 days.

Winter Park, Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin are still open for spring skiing.