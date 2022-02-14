Photos: Lovebirds ski into matrimony at Loveland Ski Area

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area will continue its tradition of Valentine’s Day mountaintop matrimony on Monday.
The 31st annual “Marry Me & Ski for Free” event will take place at 12 p.m. at Forest Meadow.
Loveland Ski Area said the ceremony is done for all couples at the same time and lasts approximately 30 minutes.
As an added bonus, Loveland Ski Area said they will throw a honeymooner’s après party for all participants and guests after the wedding.
Here’s a look back at some Valentine’s Day weddings at the ski area in the past:
Over 70 couples are expected to tie the knot on Monday.