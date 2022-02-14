Photos: Lovebirds ski into matrimony at Loveland Ski Area

Lynette Lipham of Atlanta, Georgia skis after the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area will continue its tradition of Valentine’s Day mountaintop matrimony on Monday.

The 31st annual “Marry Me & Ski for Free” event will take place at 12 p.m. at Forest Meadow.

Loveland Ski Area said the ceremony is done for all couples at the same time and lasts approximately 30 minutes.

As an added bonus, Loveland Ski Area said they will throw a honeymooner’s après party for all participants and guests after the wedding.

Here’s a look back at some Valentine’s Day weddings at the ski area in the past:

Lynette Lipham of Atlanta, Georgia skis after the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Chris (L) and Kori Fletcher (R) of Breckenridge, Colorado dance after renewing their wedding vows during the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

LOVELAND SKI AREA, CO – FEBRUARY 14: Elaine Vardamis (C-left) of Nederland, Co. is embraced by her husband Dan Vardamis (C-right) as the couple renews their vows at Loveland Ski Area in Colorado at the 20th Annual Marry Me & Ski Free Mountaintop Matrimony on Valentine’s Day, February 14th in Loveland, Colorado. The mass wedding ceremony was held at noon at 12,050 feet outside of the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at Loveland. More than 75 couples were pre-registered to get married or renew their vows high on The Continental Divide in this yearly Loveland tradition. Following the ceremony couples were invited to a casual reception complete with a champagne toast, wedding cake and music. The couple was married about eight months ago at the County Clerks office in Boulder, Co. and this was their first official ceremony. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

LOVELAND SKI AREA, CO – FEBRUARY 14: Michael and Marcia Linley of Fort Collins, Co. kiss atop Loveland Ski Area in Colorado prior to the start of the 20th Annual Marry Me & Ski Free Mountaintop Matrimony on Valentine’s Day, February 14th in Loveland, Colorado. The mass wedding ceremony was held at noon at 12,050 feet outside of the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at Loveland. More than 75 couples were pre-registered to get married or renew their vows high on The Continental Divide in this yearly Loveland tradition. Following the ceremony couples were invited to a casual reception complete with a champagne toast, wedding cake and music. The Linleys are avid skiiers and were renewing their vows after 34 years of marriage. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

LOVELAND SKI AREA, CO – FEBRUARY 14: Elaine Vardamis (R) of Nederland, Co. is embraced by her husband Dan Vardamis as the couple renews their vows at Loveland Ski Area in Colorado at the 20th Annual Marry Me & Ski Free Mountaintop Matrimony on Valentine’s Day, February 14th in Loveland, Colorado. The mass wedding ceremony was held at noon at 12,050 feet outside of the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at Loveland. More than 75 couples were pre-registered to get married or renew their vows high on The Continental Divide in this yearly Loveland tradition. Following the ceremony couples were invited to a casual reception complete with a champagne toast, wedding cake and music. The couple was married about eight months ago at the County Clerks office in Boulder, Co. and this was their first official ceremony. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 14: Michael and Marcia Linley of Fort Collins, Colorado smile as couples prepare to get married at the 23rd Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area February 14, 2014 in Georgetown, Colorado. The mass wedding takes place at 12,050 feet at the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin. The Linleys were renewing their vows after 36 years of marriage. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 14: Paula and Patrick Sullivan of Evergreen, Colorado react after getting married at the 23rd Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area February 14, 2014 in Georgetown, Colorado. The mass wedding takes place at 12,050 feet at the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Cameron Rae (L) and Emmy Gale (R) ski while celebrating their wedding day during the Loveland Ski Area 26th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony held near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2017. Over 70 couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. / AFP / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessie DiRe (L) listens to her her husband Jake (R)as he rereads their wedding vows after celebrating the Loveland Ski Area 26th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2017. Over 70 couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. / AFP / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tucker and Karyn Brown pose for a portrait while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary during the Loveland Ski Area 26th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony held near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2017. Over 70 couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

A participant holds a sign during the 28th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2019. – Ninety-nine registered couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Clark and Barbara Shivley of Eagle-Vail, Colorado ride a chair lift during the 28th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2019. – Ninety-nine registered couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Bre Young wears both winter gear and a a bridal veil during the 28th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2019. – Ninety-nine registered couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jake DiRe (L) listens to his wife Jessie (R) as she rereads their wedding vows at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2019 during the 28th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony. – Ninety-nine registered couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Monica (L) and Pat Wild of New Castle, Colorado kiss after the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Daryl (L) and Lynette Lipham of Atlanta, Georgia ski after the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Monica (L) and Pat Wild of New Castle, Colorado kiss while riding a chair lift after the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Daryl (L) and Lynette Lipham of Atlanta, Georgia ski after the 29th Annual Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado on February 14, 2020. – Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Minister Harry Heilmann, of the Universal Life Church. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 70 couples are expected to tie the knot on Monday.