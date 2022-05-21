DENVER (KDVR) — It may be May in Colorado, but a late spring snowstorm is bringing a fresh coat of snow.
The Pinpoint Weather Team has been warning about a late spring snowstorm that could bring heavy and wet snow to multiple areas across the metro and front range.
The Foothills were hit with the most amount of fresh powder, as many towns received several inches of snow. Some areas received close to a foot of snow.
From downed trees to closed interstates, photos from around the state show the impact of the storm.
