DENVER (KDVR) — It may be May in Colorado, but a late spring snowstorm is bringing a fresh coat of snow.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been warning about a late spring snowstorm that could bring heavy and wet snow to multiple areas across the metro and front range.

The Foothills were hit with the most amount of fresh powder, as many towns received several inches of snow. Some areas received close to a foot of snow.

From downed trees to closed interstates, photos from around the state show the impact of the storm.

Trees damaged in Castle Pines. Photo credit: KP.

Snowfall in Golden on Friday May 20, 2022. (credit: Rogelio Mares, KDVR)

Snow piles up in Genesee on May 20, 2022. (KDVR)

I-70 closed near Floyd Hill (CSP)

Snow begins to accumulate at Challenge Hill in Castle Rock on May 20, 2022. (KDVR)

Snow blankets Challenge Hill in Castle Rock on May 20, 2022. (KDVR)

Interstate 70 was fully closed at Vail Pass/Copper Mountain as snow hit the high country and metro on May 20, 2022. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Interstate 70 was closed at Vail Pass on May 20, 2022, because of adverse snow conditions that caused several crashes, slip-offs and a hazmat crash. (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

