DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most prominent murals in Denver got a new design and refreshed paint job.

The mural on Bannock Street between 14th Ave. and Colfax Ave., titled “Interwoven,” was first painted over three years ago by artist Pat Milbery. It faded over the years, so the City and County of Denver commissioned a refresh.

The canvas, covering two-thirds of an acre, is the largest canvas the city has ever dedicated to street art, and is the largest mural in Colorado, according to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Art brings cities joy,” Mayor Mike Johnston said. “Pat Milbery is a visionary artist and social activist whose vibrant mural plants joy in the heart of our city. Every Denverite should visit Bannock Street to see his brilliant mural and enjoy our revived Civic Center Park.”

The mural was part of a project that envisions the space near Civic Center Park as a “flexible central plaza space, balancing event needs with daily civic activities and services,” according to a press release.

Milbery said the creative process for this project was one of hope and transformation, and the goal was to transform what was once a street into a journey inviting visitors to look deeper and explore the natural flows of imagination.

I wanted this piece to carry a sense of place and energy from the first mural, but reimagine how that energy has been transformed over the last three years. In 2020, I painted the street amidst the chaos of a global pandemic. Then a series of unexpected street riots erupted around me as Coloradans grappled with the unrest. I wanted to honor our first piece – while also bringing a new sense of unity, positivity, and the power of transformation and growth. Pat Milbery

Behind the colors and symbolism

The warm gold tones represent Colorado’s warm and welcoming energy. Bright shades of magenta, blues and greens represent the different flavors and diversity that bring energy to the community. The purple shades lining the sidewalks serve as a nod to the state flower, the Columbine.

The center of the mural features a gray geometric shape with bursts of yellow, cyan and magenta. Milbery calls this part the “Heart of the City,” nodding to Civic Center Park as the center of the city. This shape depicts bringing hope from within, outward to the larger Denver and Colorado community.

Blue color waves radiate out as a nod to the blue skies that create a backdrop for stunning sunsets. The blue waves were strategically placed for future plans of Bannock Street.

A series of magenta and purple waves meet in a geometric feature with blue waves outward of a golden line. Milbery said this celebrates the joy and conviviality that exists within the unique neighborhoods of the city.

Milbery said the piece was created with a timeless feel to align with the future of Bannock, which envisions a central garden plaza, interactive water features and garden rooms.