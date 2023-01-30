DENVER (KDVR) — A house previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer’s Cherry Hills Village home is up for grabs.

The estate on 6 Sunrise Drive comes with seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two partial bathrooms and almost three acres of outside property. The home also boasts a pool, tennis court, theater, and 120-bottle wine cellar.

Oh, and a wet/dry sauna system.

The 11,055-square-foot home is on the market for $7.75 million according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Take a look for yourself:

Jake Plummer’s former home in Cherry Hills is on the market. Credit: LIV Sotheby’s International Realty/ Geo Flores

“The dramatic wall of windows throughout the main level draws in the natural light along with expansive ceilings to create an effortless, airy ambiance in the home,” Anna Savier and Kelly Steron of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty said in a release. “The primary suite offers a true space to relax with a private patio overlooking the pool and amazing Southwest-facing views.”

So if you have an extra almost $8 million laying around, perhaps this could be your next home.