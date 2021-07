The Denver Fire Department responded to an explosion at an unoccupied home at 260 Quitman on Saturday.

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Fire Department responded to an explosion at an unoccupied home at 260 Quitman on Saturday.

Fire responders said on Twitter that the damage to the home is extensive, but no one was hurt. Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause.

Responders also said there is minimal damage to nearby homes.