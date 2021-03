DENVER (KDVR) — Today is the first day of spring. In Colorado, spring can be a mixed bag of different weather.

Some days will be sunny with highs in the 50s, other days will be cold and snowy with highs in the 20s. And sometimes, highs could even reach into the 70s during spring in Colorado.

If you don’t like the weather on a certain day, just wait a few hours or a few days because things change fast in our state.

Here’s a look at some beautiful springtime photos from our state.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images