DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado turned 146 years old on Monday. To help you celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that you can enter all state parks for free on Colorado Day.
There will also be a free celebration at the History Colorado Center. It will take place at 1200 Broadway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be live music, vendors, and more than 20 attractions.
The Centennial State features incredible mountain views, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and a vast array of color.
Here is a look at photos of our beautiful state:
To kick off the month of August, RTD also announced free rides on all trains and busses for the entire month.