DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado turned 146 years old on Monday. To help you celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that you can enter all state parks for free on Colorado Day.

There will also be a free celebration at the History Colorado Center. It will take place at 1200 Broadway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live music, vendors, and more than 20 attractions.

The Centennial State features incredible mountain views, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and a vast array of color.

Here is a look at photos of our beautiful state:

Elk on Rocky Mountain Meadow in Colorado (Getty Images)

Bull Moose, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado (Getty Images)

Mule deer against a background of Denver skyline in Denver, CO, United States (Getty Images)

Sunset over Denver cityscape, aerial view from the city park (Getty Images)

Sunset at Roxborough State Park, near Denver in Colorado. (Getty Images)

Morning Sun Shining on Autumn Foliage with San Juan Mountains in the Background on a cloudy day (Getty Images)

Long’s Peak lights up at sunrise as a rural country road leads into the fall trees (Getty Images)

Views of the beautiful Snowmass Village in Colorado (Getty Images)

Vail, Colorado, USA Downtown Drone Mountains Aerial. (Getty Images)

Outdoor wilderness at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Getty Images)

Denver, Colorado, USA downtown skyline viewed from Red Rocks at dawn. (Getty Images)

Colorado (Getty Images)

Breckenridge, Colorado, USA town skyline in winter at dusk. (Getty Images)

Welcome to colorful Colorado street sign situated along Interstate I-76 before entering Sedwick County. (Getty Images)

Crystal Reservoir in the fall with Pikes Peak in the background (Getty Images)

Autumn aspens and Wilson Peak in the San Miguel Range – southwestern Colorado. (Getty Images)

Photograph of seven sisters water fall in Colorado springs (Getty Images)

This was a colorful sunset over city park in Denver, Colorado shot using a combination of a drone and a DSLR in the fall (Getty Images)

Historic wooden powerhouse called the Crystal Mill in Colorado with colorful autumn colors. It is located on an outcrop above the Crystal River in Crystal ghost town and was built in 1892. (Getty Images)

Winding mountain road and autumn landscape with vibrant fall colors near Gunnison, Colorado. (Getty Images)

4 multi-colored hot air balloons floating about snow covered mountain peaks and blue sky summer morning (Getty Images)

Sunset over a Colorado meadow and Mount Wilson in Telluride, Colorado (Getty Images)

To kick off the month of August, RTD also announced free rides on all trains and busses for the entire month.