PHOTOS: Greeley Fire frees person trapped inside truck after serious crash

A person became trapped inside a truck after striking a parked car and hitting a tree in Greeley, Aug. 22, 2021. (Credit: Greeley Fire Department)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A person became trapped inside a truck after it struck a parked car and hit a tree in early Sunday morning Greeley.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries, according to Greeley Fire, but the truck was severely damaged (see photos below).

(Credit: Greeley Fire Department)

(Credit: Greeley Fire Department)

(Credit: Greeley Fire Department)

The Greeley Fire Department said at 4:20 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of 4th Street after someone reported that a vehicle had crashed into a front door.

Upon arrival, crews found a late model Dodge pickup that had struck a parked car and a tree and came to rest in the front yard. The house was not involved.

Greeley Fire Department crews used multiple extrication tools to disentangle one patient whose legs were trapped in the heavily damaged vehicle.