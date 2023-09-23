DENVER (KDVR) — A brush fire in Glenwood Springs threatened structures and prompted evacuations in the area Saturday afternoon.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and several other agencies responded around 1:30 p.m. GSFD said the fire was approximately 1 acre at the time, with large flames and heavy smoke.

The fire covered some 4.5 acres as of 5 p.m.

A brush fire in Glenwood Springs threatened structures and prompted evacuations in the area Saturday afternoon. (Glenwood Springs Fire Department)

Neighbors near the Mountain Shadows subdivision were advised by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. to evacuate immediately. GCSO asked all people and small animals to go to the Glenwood Springs mall.

Evacuations were lifted at about 5 p.m and roads were reopened, GCSO said.