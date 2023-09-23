DENVER (KDVR) — A brush fire in Glenwood Springs threatened structures and prompted evacuations in the area Saturday afternoon.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and several other agencies responded around 1:30 p.m. GSFD said the fire was approximately 1 acre at the time, with large flames and heavy smoke.
The fire covered some 4.5 acres as of 5 p.m.
Neighbors near the Mountain Shadows subdivision were advised by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. to evacuate immediately. GCSO asked all people and small animals to go to the Glenwood Springs mall.
Evacuations were lifted at about 5 p.m and roads were reopened, GCSO said.