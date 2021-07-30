Photos: Glenwood Canyon closure could last through the weekend due to flash flooding, multiple mudslides

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — If you’re planning a trip to the mountains this weekend, there’s a high chance that you will be faced with road closures due to flash flooding and mudslides.

I-70 has been closed off and on through Glenwood Canyon for more than a month.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 would remain closed through Glenwood Canyon for an extended time due to several mudslides that happened Thursday.

“Travelers should plan on a lengthy closure due to the significant slides and rain in the forecast. Closure points continue to be at Exits 87 (West Rifle), 109 (Canyon Creek), 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero),” shared CDOT.

Photos of mudslides from CDOT:

Here's the detour for the I-70 closure. It takes 4 hrs. I've taken it, it feels as long as it looks. Unfortunately CDOT doesn't have an update on when I-70 thru Glenwood Canyon will reopen. There is more rain in the forecast so we could see intermittent I-70 closures all weekend pic.twitter.com/75DKP7eVwr — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) July 30, 2021



Drivers are asked to use the northern alternate route:

