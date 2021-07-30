Photos: Glenwood Canyon closure could last through the weekend due to flash flooding, multiple mudslides

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — If you’re planning a trip to the mountains this weekend, there’s a high chance that you will be faced with road closures due to flash flooding and mudslides.

I-70 has been closed off and on through Glenwood Canyon for more than a month.

At 9 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 would remain closed through Glenwood Canyon for an extended time due to several mudslides that happened Thursday.

“Travelers should plan on a lengthy closure due to the significant slides and rain in the forecast. Closure points continue to be at Exits 87 (West Rifle), 109 (Canyon Creek), 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero),” shared CDOT.

Photos of mudslides from CDOT:

  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT
  • Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT


Drivers are asked to use the northern alternate route:

CDOT

