DENVER (KDVR) — Two defined funnel clouds were caught on camera by a FOX31 viewer as storms moved into the state on Friday morning.

Bryan Gunsher, who lives about 5 miles north of Antero Reservoir, told FOX31’s Drew Englebart and Katie Orth this is the first funnel cloud he’s seen in the eight years he’s lived in Park County.

“These are the first two funnel clouds that I’ve actually seen in this area. I know we’ve had a few in the last week or so and a tornado, but nothing like that in our area that I’ve seen,” Gunsher said.

Funnel cloud captured on June 30, 2023 in Park County (Photo credit: Bryan Gunsher) Funnel cloud captured on camera in Park County (Photo credit: Bryan Gunsher)

The Park County resident captured not one, but two funnel clouds on camera clear as day off in the distance.

“We were experiencing a good bit of rain. The wind was actually pretty light. It was very dark, thunder and lightning, and so forth,” Gunsher said. “And I was just happened to be messing with my camera at the time, looked out the back window out from my kitchen and just saw that first, that one forming.”

Luckily, neither of the clouds touched down as tornadoes and as Gunsher said, dissipated quickly, but still a scary experience being nearby. And a rare one for those to have formed at 9,000-plus feet in the mountains.

According to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels, the storm cell that was over that area near Buena Vista moved out but the system continued northeast potentially bringing hail to Fort Morgan and the northeastern plains area.