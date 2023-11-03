DENVER (KDVR) — The sunrise Friday morning lit up the sky in the Denver metro area with vibrant hues of yellow, orange, red and pink.

FOX31 viewers shared photos of the sunrise and noted that the clouds were perfectly positioned to show off another colorful Colorado sky.

Viewers told FOX31 that photos couldn’t do justice, but perhaps this gallery can give an idea of what it was like to those who missed the sunrise.

The sunrise reflected on the surface of Sloan’s Lake on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Jeremy Janus)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Aurora, Colorado. (Photo courtesy: Natasha Hardrick)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Harvey Park in Denver, Colorado. (Photo courtesy: Jean Gravina)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Coyote Ridge Park in Castle Pines, Colorado. (Photo courtesy: Steve Armstrong)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Erie, Colorado. (Photo courtesy: Jeremiah Harvey)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Parker, Colorado. (Photo courtesy: Rick Bouska)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Castle Rock. (Photo courtesy: Bill Goedken)

The sunrise on the morning of Nov. 3, 2023 as seen from Broomfield, Colorado. (Photo courtesy: Shannon Lukens)

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels said the clouds appeared to be rows of stratocumulus clouds, a hybrid of layered stratus and cellular cumulus clouds.

Michels said the morning clouds would be followed by mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 70 degrees.

He expects the next few days to be much warmer than average, but not quite record-setting as far as high temperatures.