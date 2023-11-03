DENVER (KDVR) — The sunrise Friday morning lit up the sky in the Denver metro area with vibrant hues of yellow, orange, red and pink.
FOX31 viewers shared photos of the sunrise and noted that the clouds were perfectly positioned to show off another colorful Colorado sky.
Viewers told FOX31 that photos couldn’t do justice, but perhaps this gallery can give an idea of what it was like to those who missed the sunrise.
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels said the clouds appeared to be rows of stratocumulus clouds, a hybrid of layered stratus and cellular cumulus clouds.
Michels said the morning clouds would be followed by mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 70 degrees.
He expects the next few days to be much warmer than average, but not quite record-setting as far as high temperatures.