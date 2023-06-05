DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of rain and storms on Monday dropped hail and caused street flooding around the Denver metro area.

Heavy rain moved through late afternoon, continuing a weeks-long pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Street flooding had an effect on the afternoon drive. One person was rescued from their flooded vehicle in Arvada, with five others escaping their flooded cars in the same area. Images showed similar flooding around Denver and Lakewood.

Crews rescued a driver from a flooded road in Arvada, Colo. on June 5, 2023. (Photo: Arvada Fire)

Flooding at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Dahlia Street in Denver (Credit: Allen Davis)

Hail in Arvada (Submitted)

Flooding in Lakewood, a few blocks northeast from Wadsworth Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue (Submitted)

Right now, Denver has picked up 1.81 inches of rain, according to the Pinpoint Weather team. That’s almost the entire amount of rain that normally comes in the month of June, which averages 1.94 inches total.

More showers and some thunderstorms with heavy rain were possible Monday evening. Areas across the foothills and mountains west of the Denver metro area were expected to see the most impacts.

Rain and storm chances stay in the forecast for at least the next seven days.