DENVER (KDVR) — A record amount of rainfall for May 11 totaled 2.92 inches and the rain didn’t taper off until late Friday morning.

The excessive precipitation flooded streams, creeks, trails, roads and several other areas in Denver and surrounding areas.

FOX31’s SkyFOX flew over the metro and captured some aerial photos of the standing water.

Flooding in Denver area, May 12, 2023 (photo credit: KDVR)

Flooding in Denver area, May 12, 2023 (photo credit: KDVR)

Flooding in Denver area, May 12, 2023 (photo credit: KDVR)

The rain started on Wednesday and fell steadily through Friday morning totaling 4.57 inches, which equates to almost one-third of our average yearly rainfall (15.45 inches).

The average rainfall total for the entire month of May is 2.16 inches.